Savvy Hair Loft cut-a-thon to benefit mom battling cancer

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As a way to benefit Kyle Auwaerter in her fight against cancer, Savvy Hair Loft & Salon has organized a cut-a-thon fundraiser which will be held on Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location of 710 Arnold Ave.

Ms. Auwaerter, a life-long resident of Point Pleasant Beach and a mom of three young girls ages four, six and eight, has been battling a rare blood cancer since May 2021, currently she is awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

Hair cuts will be on a first come first serve basis with a donation of $25. There will also be a gift auction featuring a variety of hair care products throughout the fundraiser.

The fundraiser was organized six weeks ago by the salon’s owner Sheri Casale as a way to help assist Ms. Auwaerter and her family.

“She’s a client of ours and so is her family. We thought anything would help, just to try to give back to her,” explained Ms. Casale.

Four stylists will be cutting three stylists will be blow drying, said Ms. Casale. “So we can get more haircuts in our chairs so we get more done in the day,” she added.

“I think the turnouts going to be great because she’s a local girl. So I feel like she can get the word out there a lot – her family. Everyone really loves her and everyone wants to help her.

Ms. Auwaerter will be in attendance of the fundraiser along with her children.

“It’s amazing in the fact that I have very young children,” said Ms. Auwaerter. “They are very aware of the community that they live in and how they have done for us. They’re very aware of the coming together and how much people can help people right now.”

