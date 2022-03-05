Ludington, Tallmadge are state wrestling champs for Brick Memorial

ATLANTIC CITY — Brick Memorial senior Evan Tallmadge [120] and freshman Harvey Ludington [175] both won state titles on Saturday night at the NJSIAA state wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. It was Tallmadge’s second straight state title to cap off his career. The senior took down Roxbury’s Luke Stanich in the final 15 seconds to complete a come-from-behind 7-3 victory in the final match of his career. Making his first trip to Atlantic City, Ludington ripped through a junior- and senior-heavy bracket to notch his first state title, defeating Delsea’s Jared Schoppe 5-2. Memorial junior Anthony Santaniello [132] also competed in a state final match but lost a heartbreaking 2-1 decision to top-seeded Tyler Vasquez of Delbarton. The Mustangs have now crowned six state wrestling champions in the last two seasons.