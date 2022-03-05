Golden Gulls Senior committee plans golf event

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —

The Golden Gulls Senior Committee of Point Pleasant Beach has announced some upcoming events for its members to participate in.

There will be a meet-and-greet outing at 3G Golf on

Tuesday March 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“We’re doing a two-hour meet-and-greet session. If seniors want to come in and talk to them about it, [the owners] will show them what to play and tell them what the senior discount is going to be in the future,” explained Adriane McCullagh.

3G Golf, located at 603 Arnold Ave., in Point Pleasant Beach, offers visitors a

live trackman simulator golf play, golf apparel for men and women, golf equipment, lessons, club repair and grips.

There are 30 spots available, those interested in attending must RSVP to Ms. McCullagh at

914 522 1677.

While golf clubs will be provided, those planning on attending may also bring their own golf clubs.

The committee will present an Easter fashion show on Sunday, April 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. the Point Pleasant Elks lodge, located at 820 Arnold Ave.

