Arts committee plans painting activity at Refresh Your Pallet

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee is partnering with Refresh Your Pallet, painting and sip lounge to present a beach badge painting activity fundraiser.

The painting event will take place on March 15 at 6 p.m. at Refresh Your Pallet located at 628 Arnold Ave.

Pre-registration is required to participate, the price is $35 per person, space is limited.

A portion of the fee will be donated back to Point Beach Arts.

Refresh Your Pallet will provide wine, drinks and snacks throughout the evening.

Participants will be guided on how to stain, distress and paint their project. All needed supplies to create their unique one of a kind piece of work will be provided, according to Refresh Your Pallet’s website.

