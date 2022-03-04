Boro commission eyes grant for Nellie Bennett salt marsh restoration

POINT PLEASANT — The Environmental Commission is discussing potential grants that could help fund a restoration of the Nellie F. Bennett salt marsh, a project that could cost $250,000, according to commission chairman Dennis Blazak.



The project and possible grant sources were discussed during the commission’s Feb. 22 meeting.



“The idea is to restore the marsh so that it can better protect the southern part of the Point Pleasant community,” Mr. Blazak told The Ocean Star. The marsh is located behind Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School on Riviera Parkway.



“The marsh has turned into mostly open water and if there was a major storm event like Sandy or any big weather event, the idea is that the salt marsh would absorb some of the wave energy and the flooding and protect the infrastructure of the town,” he said.



Mr. Blazak said the project would cost approximately $250,000. One potential source for a grant is the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which would provide funding through the Barnegat Bay Partnership, he said.



“The grant request is to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation [NFWF],” he said. “They give funds to do storm resilience work, so this is one of the many grants we hope they will award shortly.”



If the grant is approved, 12 to 18 months later a permit would be issued and the design process would begin.



“Then we would look for further funds to do the construction,” he said. “We don’t have a design, there’s no agreement… so we don’t know the details yet. We want to restore it because it will certainly help people in the neighborhood but also the town as a whole.”



He explained to The Ocean Star that the project is a nature-based solution to the flooding problem.



“Nature-based solutions are a small fraction of the price of storm projects, so you can do them much quicker and do a whole bunch more of them. They cost about 1 or 2 percent of what a traditional or gray infrastructure solution would be.”



Mr. Blazak said if the grant is approved there would be interim measures put in place including adding dredge materials to control the marsh within two years.

