Beach badge sales continue after ‘excellent’ holiday season

LAVALLETTE — The borough has raised $181,330 in revenue from beach badge sales so far this year, according to Councilman Michael Stogdill who said that close to $160,000 was raised during the holiday period alone.

Although the sale of badges has slowed down some, he said “the holiday season was excellent.”

He reminded residents during the Feb. 22 meeting that badges for the 2022 beach season remain available for purchase at Lavallette Borough Hall, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“You can buy season badges, senior badges and parking stickers,” he said.

Beach badges are also available through mail-in, Councilman Stogdill added.

“If you’re in town, a year-round resident, you can mail in or you could also come in and pick them up, receiving them that day… you’re leaving with your badges,” he said.

“You can also mail them in, if you mail them in it takes about 10 days since receiving to put the order together.”

According to the borough website, badges are sold at pre-season pricing of $55 per badge and $20 per senior badge. Badges will continue to be on sale until May 31.

With a copy of a military identification card, veterans, disabled veterans and active military members can acquire a badge at no cost. Disabled persons can purchase a badge with a disability ID for $15, according to the website.

