Wall schools lift mandatory mask mandate on school buses

WALL TOWNSHIP — In a letter to parents and students, superIntendent Tracy Handerhan announced that effective March 2, Wall Township Public Schools no longer requires students to wear masks on buses.

The letter, issued March 1, follows updated CDC guidelines which came out Feb. 25, stating that they do not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education or child care programs.

According to the CDC, they are making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level. School systems at their discretion may choose to require that people wear masks on buses or vans.

While the New Jersey Department of Health recommends that schools should keep students wearing masks on school buses until March 7, Ms. Handerhan stated that given favorable health data and the new guidelines laid out by the CDC, that Wall Township Public Schools can lift it sooner.

“This is a recommendation, not a mandate and as such, in alignment with the CDC guidance and our most recent COVID-19 health data, effective Wednesday, March 2, 2022, students may choose not to wear a mask on the school bus. Be advised masks are still required in school buildings until March 7, 2022, as per Executive Order 251, when masks become optional,” said Ms. Handerhan.

According to the Monmouth County Health Department, Wall Township recorded 108 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 31 and March 1. Wall Township Public Schools reports one positive case of COVID-19 amongst the staff and two students between Feb. 16 and 24.

Full letter from Ms. Handerhan on March 1:

