Wall BOE ends live streaming of meetings; plans to post edited recordings instead

WALL TOWNSHIP — Citing what it deems inappropriate behavior and potential breaches of student confidentiality, the Wall Township Board of Education has announced that its meetings are no longer being live-streamed. Instead, video recordings of the sessions will be edited and posted online later.

BOE President Ralph Addonizio said that several members of the public behaved offensively during the board’s meeting on Tuesday night, including one person who approached board members aggressively and cursed at him when he was asked to keep his comments relevant to the meeting agenda.

Mr. Addonizio said that the decision is also designed to prevent student confidentiality from being compromised by the live airing of comments about individual students during a meeting.

“That kind of behavior is not allowed at a public meeting, that is not the way to have a conversation,” the board president said. “We are still recording it, it is going to go up.”

In addition to the editing, a time lag is likely, however. As of Thursday, the edited version of the Tuesday meeting had not appeared on the school district website page where YouTube live streams of meetings and other videos have been anchored.

Past school board meetings have sometimes been tumultuous, with offensive language has been heard on occasion, especially during heated exchanges of the kind that have occurred during discussions of the recent hazing scandal that resulted in a criminal investigation and juvenile charges against some members of the Wall High School varsity football team.

During an equally tumultous meeting last fall, the board was forced to shut down a meeting entirely when members of the public refused to wear face masks, as mandated under a state executive order.

