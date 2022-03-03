Tourism fees increased for rentals, eateries and taxis in Belmar

BELMAR —An ordinance amending the tourism fees for Belmar businesses was adopted during the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.

For summer rentals, bed & breakfasts and rooming houses of one, two or three bedrooms, the cost has been increased to $250 per dwelling unit. For summer rentals, B&Bs and rooming houses of four to nine bedrooms, $500 per dwelling unit. For summer rentals, B&Bs and rooming houses with 10 or more bedrooms the cost jumps to $1,000 per dwelling.

Mercantile licenses for retail establishments are $200, mercantile licenses for food establishments with seating are $500, mercantile licenses for food establishments with liquor licenses are $1,000. Hotel and motel license fees are $1,000. Taxi owner licenses have increased to $250, while taxi driver licenses have increased to $100.

Mayor Mark Walsifer estimated that the changes in fees would bring the town $150,000 to $175,000 in revenue to help in enforcing town ordinances during the busy summer months

“What we’re actually doing is we’re decreasing the costs for the businesses, because they had two different things they had to pay into,” he explained. “They had to pay into tourism and they had to pay into the SID [Special Improvement District].

“SID was a tax, so we’re eliminating that tax and increasing on some businesses the tourism fees, but the offset of it is that a lot of these businesses are way down compared with what they had to pay. So we’re working in that direction, but everything that we do costs money. The Seafood Festival we make money on, that’s calculated into the tourism costs that we did this year,” he said.

