Road closures planned for St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sunday

BELMAR — The Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day parade returns on Sunday March 6, in a welcome comeback after its cancellation in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the parade, come some temporary road closures that day.

At 6 a.m. on Sunday, public works employees will begin placing barricades along Main Street from Fifth Avenue South to North Boulevard. The Belmar Police Department, which also serves Lake Como, advises that Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic by 8 a.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the parade.

“If you need to travel to areas east of Main Street, please utilize Fifth Avenue, or Ocean Avenue by way of Spring Lake,” said Police Chief Tina Scott. “Eastbound and westbound traffic will be permitted on Eighth Avenue and 12th Avenue, and eastbound traffic on 18th Avenue until 11:30 a.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parade-participant staging areas will be on the westbound side of 18th Avenue and all of North Boulevard, from B Street to Main Street, and will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Residents must be able to provide proof of residency in order to to travel east of Main Street, in the area of 18th Avenue and North Boulevard.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lake como]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.