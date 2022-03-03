Church plans stir spirited debate in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — Over the past week, the residents of Bradley Beach were presented a number of options on what to do with the vacated First United Methodist Church building on LaReine Avenue.

The borough held two events on Monday and Tuesday nights in order to hear feedback from the residents on the possible designs for the hotly debated plan to convert the church to a community center. The church was purchased from the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association in 2019 for $1.3 million dollars.

Residents posed questions on a number of issues, and specifically, how much the project would cost and how the borough would fund it.

Councilman Al Gubitosi said: “We don’t know what the costs are. You may hear all kinds of rumors about the cost, but that’s why you’re here and that’s why we’re here; once we merge these three options given to us into one that we think collectively could make sense, the architect and the engineer will come back to us with their cost projection.”

