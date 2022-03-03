Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s parade gets first female grand marshal

BELMAR —

For the first time in its 48-year history, the Belmar and Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade will have a female grand marshal, Amanda Louise Cregan, on Sunday. Ms. Cregan will march alongside the parade’s other grand marshal, Craig Coyle.

Ms. Cregan is a member of the John Walsh Chapter of the Irish American Cultural Institute and serves on the NJ Irish Festival Committee, where she created the Innisfree Races Bonnet Contest, which is a nod to her favorite movie, “The Quiet Man.”

“I’m a third-generation Belmar girl,” she told The Coast Star, “I recently just moved back to West Belmar, so I live a block and a half from where I grew up, and it’s thrilling to be named the first female grand marshal of the parade.”

Mr. Coyle, who is currently the vice president with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore and who has previously held the positions of Recording Secretary, Membership Chairman and Trustee in the FSOS.

“The Shillelagh are just an amazing group of guys,” Mr. Coyle said. “I can’t say enough about the club, who supports our band. They really step up to the community wherever needed, and they’re just part of the fabric of Belmar.”

“When the whole town shut down during the pandemic, everybody’s sad, lo and behold rolling down the street comes the Shillelagh taco truck with margaritas. Little things or big things, they attend to everything. You need something, they make it happen.”

Mr. Coyle said he is “extremely honored” to be nominated for the position of grand marshal for this year’s parade, and also said that the committee had “moved in the right direction” with the appointment of Ms. Cregan.

