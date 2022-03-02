Point Beach submits resolution in opposition of offshore wind farm study

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Concerns about the Ocean Wind II, LLC Clean Wind Application to survey for placement of wind turbines off the Jersey Shore coast were voiced by the mayor and borough council on Tuesday night.

Ocean Wind II has applied to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] for a coastal general permit to complete a geo-technical survey of the Ocean Wind 2 Wind Farm Export Cable in the Atlantic Ocean to help determine locations for wind turbines that could span from Long Branch to Mantoloking.

“Were an environmentally friendly town here in Point Pleasant Beach. We have no problem with alternative energy sources,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said. He added, however, that the borough’s concerns are with the potential for wind turbines to damage fishing and migratory bird grounds if not carefully located.

“We are in opposition to is anything that would look to commercialize Channel Drive [and] anything that would disturb the coastline, like seismic boring.”

