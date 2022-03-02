‘American Idol’s Cole Hallman hopes to ‘keep the momentum going’

After his successful audition on ABC-TV’s “American Idol,” Manasquan resident Cole Hallman plans to “just keep playing and recording, keep the momentum going” until his trip to Hollywood for the next round of competition.

“I just want to have fun with it. All of the pressure is off now after the audition,” he said in an interview with The Coast Star on Wednesday, three days after the episode aired.

Mr. Hallman, 22, said his entire extended family went over to his uncle Mark Jannarone’s house in Brielle Sunday evening for a watch party as this season’s “American Idol” premiere aired.

“My cousins were there. It was great. We were all just smiling and laughing,” he said.

He noted that ABC-TV had posted part of the audition video, featuring himself later joined by his mother Nicolle and sister Katie, on social media several days before the show, but cut out the last minute of the video that showed the reactions of his father, David, and his sister, Ellie.

That part was included when the show aired as the family watched Sunday, he said.

“It was cool … my dad and my other sister Ellie made it on TV, so that was a surprise,” he said.

“Katie was happy. Katie has her morals straight. She’s not vain and doesn’t get excited when she sees herself on TV. She was more excited to see my sister Ellie and my dad and me on TV.”

Mr. Hallman said ABC-TV has not yet given him a date for the Hollywood Week portion of the series, but he expects it to happen sometime this spring.

In the meantime, he plans to keep surfing, working at the Inlet Outlet surf shop on Main Street, and most importantly, recording music.

“I feel it is important right now to be recording music because I have a lot of eyeballs on me right now. If I can get people to listen to my music on Spotify and Apple Music, especially new releases, that’s ideal. I’m going to be releasing a song called ‘That’s Lovely’ about my sister Katie, probably in a month or so,” he said.

As for the long haul, he said, “The only way to make it in the music industry is to have long-term fans and listeners. At the end of the day, your music can be really good, but you have a long-term following, not just people stopping in. I hope people really resonate with what I do.

“I’m just trying to reel people in long-term, people who are going to buy tickets and listen to my original music. That’s what I am really excited for. The other stuff, like popularity and the praise and all that, is only temporary. What I am really excited about is getting in front of more eyeballs. It’s hard to do as a small artist.”

In his appearance on “American Idol” on Feb. 27, Mr. Hallman received three “yes” votes, from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, earning him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

After his performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Lodi,” Mr. Bryan commented, “Interesting. Man, I think you are an authentic voice. You’re singing from the right place. You are not here to be fancy about a bunch of stuff, you just play your song.”

Ms. Perry said, “You can just hear your heart. Your voice is just so raw and passionate.”

“That means you are going to Hollywood,” the judges said.

Mr. Hallman’s audition for the show happened a few months ago in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was definitely a surreal experience. I met a lot of cool people at the audition, so many good singers there. That was probably the coolest part, honestly. I made so many good connections. I had a great time,” he said.

Mr. Hallman plays acoustic guitar and describes himself as a singer-songwriter who combines “elements of folk, rock and all kinds of American music.” His musical inspirations are singer-songwriters such as Jack Johnson, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Mr. Hallman explained how he came to audition for the popular television talent show.

“I never really thought about doing ‘American Idol,’ I guess just out of some insecurity or whatever. But when I was graduating college, I went viral on TikTok. I had a video, ‘You Can Have the Crown’ that got two million views on TikTok in May, that got recognized by some of the producers at ‘American Idol.’”

Before his Feb. 27 appearance on the show, he had 9,000 followers on Instagram, but afterward he gained 5,000 new followers overnight, and is up to about 19,000 now.

