Louise Grace Marshall, born January 15th, this year, and beloved infant daughter of Martin and Emily Marshall, Manasquan, passed away peacefully Friday, February 25th. She is survived by her parents, her big sister, Ozzy, her grandparents- Gail Keith, Judy and Mike Collins, Martin Marshall, and numerous extended family and friends
