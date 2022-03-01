Point Beach mayor plans trip to aid Ukrainian refugees

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra announced Tuesday that he will head to the Ukrainian border on Wednesday to help the refugees fleeing from the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a Facebook post, the mayor explained that half of his family is Polish and Slovakian.

“I feel compelled to do something watching this insane horror unfold. I don’t know how much of a difference one person can make, but I’m at least going to try,” he stated in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been watching this crisis unfold for the last week like everybody else, and I’ve been moved like everybody else by President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and how strong all the Ukrainian people have been,” the mayor told The Ocean Star. “But then I’ve also seen this 40-mile long convoy coming from Russia and Belarus … It’s gotten me very emotional the last couple of days.”

Mayor Kanitra, who said he will likely be traveling alone, plans to stay in a Polish village some five to 10 miles from the Ukrainian border until March 10.

Upon arrival, the mayor has arranged to rent a 10-passenger van, stocking it with supplies based on the refugee’s needs.

He plans to help transport refugees to displacement centers, bus depots and train stations in Poland. “If anyone needs a ride I can give that out,” he said.

He also hopes to volunteer with either the World Central Kitchen or Global Empowerment Mission in Medyka.

The mayor stated that he anticipates being in regular communication with the borough, using a satellite communication device. “If something happens and I’m out of communication, Council President Vitale will be on top of things.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.