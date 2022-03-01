Kathleen Cody

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Kathleen Cody, 78, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Spring Lake Heights on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 . Known as Kathleen to family, she was Kathy to friends.

Born in Jersey City, she was raised in Hoboken and graduated there from Academy of the Sacred Heart, Class of 1960. After high

