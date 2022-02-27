Manasquan High School holds Academic Hall of Fame ceremony

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School honored a new Academic Hall of Fame class with a brunch and induction ceremony on Saturday.

The five alumni inducted into the class of 2022 are Russell “Rusty” Schweickart; class of 1954, Jack Nicholson; class of 1954, Joan Azrack; class of 1969; Jack Trumpbour; class of 1977; Dana Ehret; class of 1997.

Ms. Azrack, Mr. Trumpbour and Mr. Ehret were present to receive their honorary plaques during the event which began with brunch in the cafeteria followed by a tour of the high school.

Current high school students from the National Honor Society and National History Honor Society led the tour, accompanying the alumni as they revisited their old stomping grounds and relived some fond memories of their time at Manasquan High School.

“The idea of it is to recognize past graduates for their accomplishments in their respective fields,” said Jim Fagen, program organizer and MHS public safety teacher. “Everything really came together great,” he said.

Mr. Fagen worked with a committee to determine who would be inducted this year, selecting from 20 applicants.

“We had actually selected this class two years ago,” said. “But due to COVID, we haven’t been able to do anything before.”

