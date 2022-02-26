Township Committee defends memorandum of understanding for housing projects

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee during a Feb. 23 meeting defended the timing of a memorandum of understanding with a developer that could ultimately produce 152 units of affordable housing as part of a larger apartment complex, as well as 97 single family homes.

The memorandum, signed with Edgewood Properties on Feb. 10, covers three parcels in Wall Township, including the former McDowell Farm on 18th Avenue. It calls for Edgewood to construct 750 apartment units, 400 at at 2599 Highway 35, including 80 affordable rental units, and 350 apartment units at 1880 Highway 35, including 72 affordable rental units.

Edgewood Properties would also be permitted to construct 97 single-family homes on 48 acres of the 92-acre McDowell property at 18th Avenue, with the remaining 43.6 acres to be retained by the township. No affordable housing units would be part of the single-family development, which would not connect to 18th Avenue.

Some residents at the Feb. 23 township committee meeting voiced concern that the memorandum represents a done deal and its timing indicative of a lack of transparency by the township. The memorandum had been added to a consent agenda just two hours before the township committee’s Feb. 9 meeting.

Wall officials, however, described the memorandum and its timing as essential to protecting the township’s zoning immunity against builders remedy litigation. They also said its implementation will require court-supervised agreements and further township approvals.

“I will say it’s under a timeframe that’s aggressive, and we have a court breathing down our neck saying if we don’t get this done…they may take our immunity away,” said Kendra Lelie, the township’s affordable housing planner.

In 2019, Edgewood Properties filed a builders remedy lawsuit, seeking to construct 933 units on the McDowell Property.

As a result of the memorandum, Ms. Lelie said, Edgewood “is now not in court against us.”

Instead, she said, the understanding would have Edgewood help the town meet its court-ordered obligation for affordable housing.

Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand said, “In the court system where Fair Share Housing Center is questioning whether Wall Township is sincere [about including affordable housing], we had to put some document out.”

Regarding transparency, Mr. Betrand said, “Because the process is within the court system, its litigation is under a confidentiality negotiation framework.”

“Right now, we don’t have a settlement agreement with Fair Share Housing or a developers agreement; all we have is a memorandum of understanding. While it’s a legal term, it doesn’t necessarily say this a done deal,” said Ms. Lelie.

