Wall schools begin 2022-23 budget process with proposed costs exceeding revenue

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Board Education began the process of developing the school district’s 2022-23 budget Tuesday with initial spending proposals exceeding anticipated revenue by $6 million, according to Business Administrator Brian Smyth.

The district’s budget for the current academic year is $79 million.

Mr. Smyth stressed that the 2022-23 numbers are preliminary, with revisions likely as the spending plan moves through further workshop meetings. A tentative budget must be presented to the New Jersey Department of Education on March 28, toward final approval on April 26.

The next budget workshop meeting is scheduled for March 8.

