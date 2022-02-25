Mueller’s Bakery announces March 1 reopening

BAY HEAD — After being closed since January, Mueller’s Bakery in Bay Head has announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, March 1.

The popular bakery, located at 80 Bridge Avenue, has been closed for a winter break but will reopen, fully stocked, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Mueller’s Bakery can be reached at 732 892-0442 or by email at contact@muellersbakery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_Bay Head]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.