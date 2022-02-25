Motel owner’s lawsuit accuses mayor of libel and slander

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — John Fernicola, owner of The Amethyst Beach Motel has amended a lawsuit opposing eminent domain action in Point Pleasant Beach originally filed in May, by adding allegations of

defamation, libel and slander against Mayor Paul Kanitra.

The suit, filed on May 18 2021, challenges the adoption of a municipal ordinance on April 20, 2021 to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave., either through negotiation or by eminent domain.

The amended complaint was filed on Feb. 18, by Paul V. Fernicola and Robert E. Moore, of Paul V. Fernicola & Associates LLC in Red Bank.

The plaintiffs, John A. Fernicola, John Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone are challenging the adoption of a municipal ordinance on April 20 to acquire the motel property, which is located adjacent to the borough’s Little Silver Lake parking lot, close to the beach and boardwalk. The family has owned the property since 1962.

The most recent complaint alleges that Mayor Kanitra made defamatory statements regarding Mr. Fernicola during a telephone conversation prior to the ordinance’s hearing, with Councilman Tom Migut in which Borough Attorney Kevin Riordan participated.

