Linda Lawson, 74, Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Linda worked for the Department of Human Services for the state of New Jersey for 32 years as a special education teacher. She was an active member of The Church of Grace & Peace and sang in the choir. Linda enjoyed nature and gardening.

Linda is predeceased by her parents Luther and Mabel Young, brother Anthony Gig Young, and her son Joseph Young. She is survived by her son Edward Young, two grandsons, Amir Tillman and Joseph Young, and nieces Gabrielle Young and Nicole Young.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 11 am to 12 noon on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Church of Grace and Peace, 1563 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ, 08755 with the service beginning at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net.