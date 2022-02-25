Jenkinson’s Aquarium has a new penguin chick

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A baby African penguin chick, weighing 68 grams, has been welcomed to the Jenkinson’s Aquarium family.

Chick 22A was hatched on Jan. 7. Its parents are Betty and Onyx and its older brothers are Oswald and Kai.

A name will be chosen for the penguin chick once the aquarium receives the results of blood work declaring its gender.

Chick 22A is currently being cared for by the aquarium’s animal-care team in an off-exhibit nursery.

The animal-care team weighs the chick each day to observe its progress and growth. As of Feb. 18, it weighed 2,221 grams.

“It is exciting to watch the process,” said Nicole Ginsburg, penguin supervisor. In her position she monitors the daily activities of the penguins, ensuring that they are getting cared for properly.

Chicks are fed by their parents until they are three weeks of age, the aquarium staff then begins to hand feed them four times a day.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.