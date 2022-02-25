Historic tall ship AJ Meerwald to return to Point Beach in August

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The historic AJ Meerwald, New Jersey’s official tall ship, will return to Point Pleasant Beach for a two-to four-week stay this August, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra.

The AJ Meerwald will sail back to Point Pleasant Beach right after it completes its multi-million dollar refurbishment in Maine.

In preparation for the Meerwald’s arrival, the municipality is seeking an approval from the Ocean County Commissioners to take ownership of the portion of Baltimore Avenue between Channel Drive and the Manasquan River so a dock can be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship is to be docked off Channel Drive at its intersection with Baltimore Avenue.

“We had a very productive conversation with the county and they are putting a proposal together to see if we can make the handing over of that small section of Baltimore Avenue work,” the mayor said.

The mayor said issues that need to be considered include the existing bulkhead and future maintenance of the road.

“It’s all positive and it all seems to be moving in a good direction,” he said.

The mayor added that the municipality hopes to obtain state historic funding to construct a new dock, which he anticipates will take over a year to complete.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.