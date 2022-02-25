Brick residents push back Breton Woods development

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Residents are making an effort to save Breton Woods’ forest, which is being eyed by developers to be destroyed for housing purposes.

D.R. Horton, a Delaware-based home construction company, and one of the largest corporations in the country, is seeking to purchase the 31.8 acre wide property from the Church of the Visitation. Reports say that around 60 houses would be built on top of what used to be Breton Woods forestry. Brick Township has reportedly showed interest in buying the property as well, and intends to preserve the woods according to objector Ryan Gittler-Muniz. Mr. Gittler-Muniz, who grew up in Brick, has been advocating for the preservation of Breton Woods since the demolition became a possibility last year. He even created a petition last summer on change.org to save the forestry, which had over 5,700 signatures when this article was written. “Brick is so overdeveloped and we really have such little forest left,” Mr. Gittler-Muniz told The Ocean Star. “The few green spaces that we have are really important [flooding] buffers to protecting the environment, to protecting wildlife and and just making our community one we all want to live in and enjoy.” The petition, as well as many social media posts, has raised awareness across the township. In fact, an incredible influx of residents opposing the development attended Brick’s Feb. 23 planning board meeting, during which D.R. Horton was supposed to introduce its site plans. So many residents attended the meeting at Brick’s Municipal Building, it had to be postponed due to fire code regulations. The rescheduled meeting will be held on March 21 at the Civic Plaza at 270 Chambers Bridge Road, which can hold more occupants safely. [more_nw_os]

