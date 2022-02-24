Sea Girt Conservancy introduces pilot project at Edgemere Park

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy is planning a Pilot Project at Edgemere Park for the end of February or early March to naturally remove invasive species in the park.

The project will use a smothering technique

in a small area that has been already

cleared to help curtail and control invasive species that are present in the park such as English Ivy and Japanese KnotWeed.

Michael Meixsell of the Sea Girt Conservancy said, “The “Smothering Technique” is a natural method that involves the installation of cardboard and mulch over an area which will aid in the natural eradication of these invasive species.”

