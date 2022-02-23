Student litigation looms in Wall assault cases

According to tort claims filed on Jan. 11 from the firm McOmber McOmber and Luber, three Wall Township High School football players accuse teammates of attempting sexual abuse in the school’s locker room in three separate incidents in October, 2021.

Armen McOmber stated that the claim torts were submitted in advance of lawsuits he intends to file against the district and possibly other individuals. Mr. McOmber confirmed the validity of the tort claims to The Coast Star but refused to comment further on any pending litigation.

All three of the tort notices claim that sexual penetration was attempted on football players by their teammates, and one notice states that a teammate tried to put their hand down the victim’s pants.

One of the claims also contends that a victim was in the Wall High School boys’ locker room in mid-October without adult supervision before football practice. Another tort claim had similar accusations but instead cited Oct. 27, as the day that they occurred.

It also claims that this was not the first time such abuse had occurred, stating, “the assault/battery, which is captured on video, was not stopped or otherwise interrupted at any time by any employee … despite the fact that [the assailants] had subjected other members of Wall High School’s varsity football team to similar assault/batteries on multiple prior occasions.”

Describing the alleged hazing as a “vicious” assault, the claims scrutinize the coaches and other district faculty for “carelessness, recklessness and negligence.”

The claims also names over two dozen individuals as allegedly witnessing the action or having knowledge of it, although it doesn’t specify if they are defendants in the suit.

The alleged witnesses or individuals with knowledge of the incident include former head coach Anthony Grandinetti, former Athletic Director Thomas Ridoux, several other assistant coaches, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, and members of the Wall Township Board of Education.

Board of Education president Ralph Addonizio and superintendent Tracy Handerhan refused to comment on the allegations of negligence and any other questions surrounding criminal investigations of minors.

