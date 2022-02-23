Borough Council discusses future of on-street dining downtown

The borough council on Tuesday approved future events, received an update on the Wreck pond project, and engaged in an open-ended discussion on the future of on-street dining in the business improvement district.

The council approved St. Catharine’s 8th Grade Beach Picnic on June 9, Garden Club of Spring Lake’s Annual Garden Tour on June 22, and the July 4th beer garden from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Rich Clayton, head of the business improvement district at Spring Lake, addressed the council regarding the future of on-street dining in the borough. While no plan has been presented to the council, Mr. Clayton felt the need to discuss the topic.

“If this is going to happen this season, they would be purchasing new items like tables and chairs. You know with the supply issues, they wouldn’t get this overnight; they would need four to six weeks,” said Mr. Clayton.

In the past two years, restaurants in the business district of Spring Lake could use up the parking spots to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 regulations. Mr. Clayton brought the council’s attention that it would be beneficial to decide whether to continue.

