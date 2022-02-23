Masks optional in Brick schools starting March 7

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Following in the footsteps of many surrounding districts, the Brick Township school district will be moving to a “mask-optional” policy for students, staff and visitors. The mask optional policy comes from Governor Murphy’s lifting of the mask mandate, effective March 7. Superintendent Tim Farrell addressed the new policy during the most recent board of education meeting, stating that cases have been going down throughout Ocean County. “These are positive signs, which gives me a lot of optimism,” Mr. Farrell said. “It’s now time to lead out of the ‘endemic,’… it’s almost like you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I hope.” The superintendent did say however that neither the New Jersey Department of Education nor the Governor’s Office has given any formal guidance on how to navigate the mask policy change. “It’s anticipated that the New Jersey Department of Health as well as our local county department of health will release guidance that incorporates new quarantine protocols aligned with this change,” Mr. Farrell said. “However, barring any last minute change, Brick schools anticipate transitioning to ‘mask-optional’ for students and staff, on Monday, March 7, 2022. “It’s so important that we continue to practice tolerance and consideration for others as we implement this new change,” Mr. Farrell continued. “This means it’s essential that we all work together with understanding and empathy, to promote an environment where everyone can feel comfortable with their choice as we move forward with this change.” Despite the mandate being lifted within schools, members of the public expressed concern regarding mask requirements inside school buses. As of press time, the U.S. Department of Transportation still requires students to wear masks when on school buses, according to its website. Mr. Farrell said that the fate of the school bus mask mandate is unclear, and expects it to be determined in time. “There’s still a lot of confusion on that [masks on buses],” Mr. Farrell said. “It’s not clear that it’s mandatory at all, so we’re waiting. There’s a lot of confusion out there between the federal agencies of the DOT and CDC recommendations.” According to Brick Public Schools’ website, the district will share any policy plans regarding masks once the Governor’s Office, the NJDOT, the NJDOH, and/or the NJDOE offers further guidance.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.