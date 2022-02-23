Council president questions Bradley Beach municipal model

BRADLEY BEACH — Borough Council President Timothy Sexsmith said Tuesday that officials and residents should begin considering a change from Bradley Beach’s “strong mayor, weak council” form of municipal government, saying he believed it to be at the root of dysfunction and inefficiency.

In extended remarks during a regular meeting of the borough council, Mr. Sexsmith said that he had taken a long look at “the depth of the rancor” among borough officials and “the mounting frustrations”of Bradley Beach residents.

“In my view, these things are symptoms, not causes,” he said. “After much thought and research and observation on what happens in this chamber and around town, I’ve come to the conclusion that the root cause of all this animosity and dysfunction is simply that the borough has outgrown our current form of government.”

Since 1992, Bradley Beach has been governed under a mayor and council format described in New Jersey law as “Small Municipality Plan 5,” which is used by municipalities with populations of 12,000 or less. The borough had previously been governed by a five-member commission, with one member designated to serve as mayor. The commission model is currently utilized in Avon-By-The-Sea.

