A birthday thank-you for support of ailing newborns

WALL TOWNSHIP —

Michael’s Feat, an organization supporting Monmouth and Ocean county families with seriously ill newborns, has received a donation of more than $6,000 from two parents previously supported by the group.

The donors, Rachel Kolenda and Ashley Healy, made the Feb. 15 donation to commemorate their children’s first birthdays.

Michael’s Feat has provided more than $1 million dollars in benefits to thousands of such families since its inception in 2000.

These benefits include financial support, overnight bags filled with supplies for hospital stays, furniture and medical equipment, meals, gas cards, and, when necessary, respite care and bereavement support.

They even have refrigerators and family rooms in Monmouth and Jersey Shore University Medical Center hospitals, and they deliver meals weekly for the families they help.

Many of the founders, board members, and volunteers were once parents in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [NICU] and have formed strong bonds to continue that support to more families.

Rachel Kolenda and Ashley Healy met at the Jersey Shore University NICU, where their babies spent their first few months after being born prematurely.

Ashley’s son Callen, born at 30 weeks, and Rachel’s son Alton, born at 26 weeks, recently celebrated their first birthdays.

Mrs. Kolenda and Mrs. Healy were both supported by Michael’s Feat and decided to give back to the organization that showed them both kindness and solidarity in what was a frightening amount of their lives.

To Dana Puharic, who founded Michael’s Feat with her husband Adam in 2000, donations and support by the mothers are evidence that ‘her son’s life was incredibly successful despite it being 83 hours long.

“Who knew that my son’s brief life, around 83 hours, would make such an impact on [Ashley’s] life and so many other families lives,” said Mrs. Puharic.

Michael Gerrard Puharic, whose namesake represents the charity, died due to Trisomy 13, a chromosomal condition, in 2000.

