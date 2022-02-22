‘Jersey Boys’ actress and communications coach makes book signing appearance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —The Little Point Book Shop welcomed acclaimed actress and stage personality Renée Marino for a book signing event, this past Saturday, Feb. 19.

Ms. Marino, who was born in Elizabeth, has been a professional actress for over 17 years, with her most famous role as the female lead, Mary Delgado, in the film Jersey Boys, directed by Clint Eastwood. Her television roles include Regina on Fox’s Weird Loners and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Ms. Marino also boasts an extensive career on Broadway, including Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Chaplin, and Wonderland. She has toured North America with Cats, Disney’s High School Musical, and Jersey Boys.

Following her career as an actress, Ms. Marino has now gone full time as a professional communications coach, where she virtually instructs clients on how to communicate in a productive and constructive manner in order to seize potential opportunities. She launched her book in late January of 2022, titled “Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New-School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity.”

The former actress chose to write a book about communication because it was effective communication that allowed her to audition for the role of Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, her most notable acting credit to date.

