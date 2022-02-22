Audrey Ludwig Gunther

By
Star News Group Staff
-
109 views
Audrey Ludwig Gunther

Audrey Ludwig Gunther, of Ocean Grove, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was born in Summit, New Jersey, to the late William and Catherine Ludwig. Audrey grew up in Ocean Grove and graduated from Neptune High School. She got married after high school and lived for 42 years in the

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.