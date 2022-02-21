Shannon Patricia Mackay, 55, beloved daughter and mother, lost her battle to cancer Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, surrounded by family. Ms. Mackay was born in Red Bank on October 18, 1966, and spent her years growing up with her parents, as the only child to, Justin “Dick” and Marilyn Snyder
