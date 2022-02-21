Lucille Sharp, age 91, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Lucille was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake.
sMrs. Sharp was an active member of St. Catharine’s Parish in Spring Lake where she served as a eucharistic minister for many years. She was
