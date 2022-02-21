Frederick Vincent Scheel

By
Star News Group Staff
-
101 views

Frederick Vincent Scheel, 85, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after a brief illness.
Born in The Bronx, Fred and his family moved to Cold Spring, New York in the mid-1940s; they resided for several years at Plumbush before moving to Garrison, New York. In Garrison, Fred became an outdoorsman, developing

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.