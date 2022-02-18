Two at Point Beach High School accepted by service academies

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two Point Pleasant Beach High School seniors have been appointed to further their education at highly selective United States military service academies.

It’s a distinction for the school that Principal Nathan Grosshandler says he has not seen in decades.

Cliff Smith, 18, of Sea Girt was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and Luke Zylinski, 17, of Lavallette was appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Both students are due to graduate from Point Pleasant Beach High School on June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cliff told The Ocean Star, “I am very excited. I’m glad that Luke and I can get out the good word about service academies. I think it’s important that people know that it’s an option after high school because they are challenging and very selective higher education institutions, but they also are a commissioning source as an officer, which is really, as far as I’m aware, an exciting and rigorous career path.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.