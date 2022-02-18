Teacher of the year reflects on recognition

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Elementary school has recognized AnnMarie Wisliceny as Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Wisliceny, a kindergarten teacher, has been an educator for 38 years, and 32 of them have been at Bay Head Elementary. Upon hearing the announcement that she would be teacher of the year she told The Ocean Star, “I was surprised and humbled. It was a nice surprise, definitely.”

“My love of teaching started when I was very young. I constantly played school in the basement of our house when I was young and I always wanted to be an educator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While attending Chestnut Hill College, Ms. Wisliceny was introduced to Montessori education, a form of teaching that utilizes the five senses to reinforce learning.

“Montessori is a method of teaching developed by Maria Montessori. She believed in a hands-on approach to education. The more students can experience concepts with their five senses to better internalize the concepts and understand what they are being taught. I try to bring those hands-on approaches in my classroom,” she said.

“I’m with the kindergartners so the more they can experiment with certain manipulatives, blocks and counters the better they can get a grasp on concepts.”

Ms. Wisliceny explained that she started at Bay Head Elementary when a kindergarten teacher went on maternity leave, and went on to teach nearly every grade level and subject before returning back to kindergarten.

She was teacher of the year before, in 1999, and said this time it’s different as she is in a different era of her career.

“I’m very grateful to have the majority of my career in Bay Head. They have tremendous parental support and a sense of community and family,” she said.

At the last board meeting held on Feb. 8, Principal Frank Camardo read an anonymous nomination from a colleague praising Ms. Wisliceny, which read, “AnnMarie Wisliceny is an exceptional teacher in the truest sense of the word and is most certainly worthy of the honor of teacher of the year for 2021-2022.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.