Survey assessment of Twilight Lake conducted as part of Watershed Implementation Plan

BAY HEAD — The beginnings of a study of Twilight Lake took place last Thursday with researchers from the Bay Head Environmental Commission and Princeton Hydro conducting a survey assessment as a part of the Watershed Implementation Plan.



Discussions on the plan, which have taken place over the past few months, established a strategy for developing sampling methods and a digital model in order to better understand the processes of the lake.



A survey assessment of the lake took place on Feb. 10 so members could analyze the lake and get their bearings for the neighborhood, said Jack Szczepanksi, aquatic engineer from Princeton Hydro.



The engineers of Princeton Hydro, along with members of the commission, scouted places around the lake that can be focused on for potential problem solving for the watershed and flooding.



“It’s a really big part and an important part of the Watershed Implementation Plan in terms of the framework,” he said. “It’s not quite the rigorous or glamorous water quality testing… that’ll happen in April.”



he environmental commission met virtually to further discuss the Watershed Implementation Plan, which is being funded by a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Water Quality Restoration grant of $85,000. Funding will continue to be applied for through the NJDEP 319 program in order to allow professionals to establish a better understanding of the watershed, which has not been the same since Superstorm Sandy.



The first step of the plan put in place by Princeton Hydro is to develop testing locations. The commission announced during the meeting that sampling sites have been identified in order to monitor potential threats to the water quality of the lake including algae blooms and harmful chemicals. The sites include Scow Ditch, an entry waterway that is useful to gain samples from to test for contaminants, according to Mr. Szczepanski.



“Ideally you want to see how it [the lake] fluctuates over the course of the growing season because we can see how this will be affecting plants,” said Mr. Szczepanski.



By testing the lake in various locations, he said, the engineers will be able to see how precipitation is handled and carried through the water system.

