Ocean County Fire Co. 1 fishing flea market to be held Feb. 27

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 26th annual fishing flea market and fishing collectible show will take place at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School located at 401 Niblick St., on Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Ocean Fire Company No. 1, offers a wide selection of new and used salt and freshwater fishing gear, different fishing arts and goods including homemade fishing lures as well as boating needs. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.

The sale was not held last year due to the coronavirus.

“We do well pretty much every year,” said Mike Nowacki, an organizer with the fire department. “This year we anticipate it to be a little bit slower but we’re hoping that we get a lot of new faces based on word of mouth.”

The proceeds from the vendor sales and the $3 entry fee donation go directly to firehouse maintenance.

