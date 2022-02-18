Accomplice in 2016 Belmar bridge murder case loses appeal

BELMAR — A state appellate court has rejected an appeal from Preston Taylor who is serving an 18-year prison term for helping the murderer of 19-year-old Sarah Stern throw her body off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar in 2016.

Mr. Taylor was seeking a reduction in his prison term, on grounds that the trial judge had exceed the 15-year term requested by prosecutors.

The disappearance of Ms. Stern set off a massive search in and around Belmar in early December 2016. An investigation eventually resulted in the February 2017 arrest and 2019 convictions of Liam McAtasney of her murder and Taylor for aiding in the disposal of the young woman’s body.

All three were Neptune City residents and former schoolmates. Testimony at the trial revealed that Mr. McAtasney and Mr. Taylor had initially conspired to rob Ms. Stern and then conspired to evade responsibility for her death by hiding her body.



Mr. Preston, who testified against Mr. McAtasney, pleaded guilty to robbery, desacration of human remains and related conspiracy as well as hindering apprehension.

Mr. McAtasney is serving a life sentence for the murder.

