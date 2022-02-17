With mandate end in sight, school masks still irk parents

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education Tuesday addressed questions from parents regarding the new mask policy starting March 7, some expressing unhappiness for what they see as unclear or contradictory guidance from both the state and the school district.

Wall Township Superintendent Tracy Handerhan referred to questions raised by parents about her Feb. 10 letter announcing that masks will be optional in Wall schools buildings beginning March 7, when the state mandate for them expires.

“The letter I sent out on Feb. 10, which parents referenced this evening, elicited quite a few correspondences regarding challenges and clarifications,” Ms. Handerhan said at one point.

One of the questions arises from the fact that students will still be expected to wear masks on the bus, due to a continuing federal mandate for public transportation.

Several parents at the meeting said they had expected, but not heard, further state guidance on this and other issues related to the mask mandate.

Ms. Handerhan said school officials have not yet received such guidance.

One parent, Alyssa Hughes, said, “I became concerned when I read that our children may still be required to wear masks on the school bus even if they don’t have to wear one once in school. The policy seems inconsistent,” said parent Alysa Hughes.

She noted that during hot weather last June, the district had waived the mask requirement on buses.

“Are you able to exercise discretion now, not based on weather but instead based on positive trends in our local health data?” she asked. “If not, will you deny my child transportation to and from school if they do not wear a mask?

“I did not require students to wear masks during times of what I believed to be excessive heat on the buses. We are in February and March, and I don’t anticipate excessive heat on March 7 or 8; I could be wrong, but please know this is an evolving situation,” said Ms. Handerhan.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/