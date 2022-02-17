Shade Tree Commission presents spring tree sale

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Spring Big Beautiful Tree Program, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Shade Tree Commission, is in its sixth year of offering residents a simple way to beautify their properties.

The program, also open to residents of Bay Head and the Borough of Point Pleasant, allows residents and property owners to purchase trees at a very reasonable price.

The purchase includes the tree, its delivery, a professional planting and a guarantee for one year, said Anne Lightburn, Shade Tree Commission chair.

There are two different tree sizes offered in the program.

Eight-to-12-foot shade and flowering trees are available for $350. Those trees include the red sunset maple, skyline honey locust, white oak, Valley Forge elm and green vase zelkova. Ornamental flowering trees in that size include redbud, ivory silk lilac, trinity flowering pear and autumn flowering cherry.

