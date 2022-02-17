Point Beach High School holds successful blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Beach High School students in partnership with the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Feb. 9 in the school’s gymnasium, open to students, faculty and the surrounding community.

Throughout the blood drive, 67 donors participated, producing a total of 67 units of blood, said Kate Braker, school nurse and facilitator of the blood drive. “These are great numbers because the goal was 55 units,” she said, adding, “It was quite successful. A lot of the community members come and that’s nice too. Some of them are graduates [and] we had a bunch of teachers come through.”

Ms. Braker noted that the blood drive is held annually, but it was last held in 2019 due to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of donating takes about 45 minutes, explained Ms. Braker.

As it is important for those donating blood to eat and drink afterward, and the blood drive received donations from Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties & Catering, Barron’s Bagels, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Dunkin Donuts.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.