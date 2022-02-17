Planning board discusses proposed Coast Guard facility

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon planning board met virtually last week to discuss the development of a building on two lots of land on Ocean Avenue that, upon approval, would be utilized by the United States Coast Guard.

Approval of 33 variances is needed, including variances for use, an undersized nonconforming lot, height, impervious coverage and for a subdivision of side yard setback on East End Avenue.

At a meeting on Feb. 10, testimony was given by engineers, followed by cross examination by professional planners and members of the Avon Condominium Association. After the meeting, members of the planning board decided that in order to hear questions or concerns from the public, another hearing on the property will be held, probably at a special meeting in May.

Planners who questioned the engineers focused on the potential of the variances to adversely affect the quality of life for residents of condominiums and single family homes in the surrounding area due to obstructive and noisy air conditioners, and shadows cast by buildings.

Board members said that density of the project is a concern because of the lack of accommodation for surrounding residents.

