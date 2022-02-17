Local tavern raises money for elementary school

BRADLEY BEACH — The town came out in full force on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to support Bradley Beach Elementary School’s eighth-grade class trip to Washington D.C.

The fundraiser, held at D’Arcy’s Tavern at 310 Main St., donated a portion of the proceeds collected that night into funding the rising costs of the graduating class trip.

Tom McGill, owner of D’Arcy’s Tavern, told The Coast Star that his establishment has always been enthusiastic in giving back to the community.

“We’ve been doing those kinds of things for different groups around the area. It’s not just Bradley, but we do it for St. Rose, we do it for Manasquan High School, and we actually love doing it. It brings a lot of people that maybe wouldn’t come in, and they become customers.” said Mr. McGill, who estimated that around 200 people showed up to support the Bradley Beach Elementary School and its cause.

“In this case, of the Bradley Beach Grammar School, we’ve been trying to do things for the school but this was a way we could really get a chunk of money to them that meant something for their eighth-grade class, and getting them to Washington.”

The initial donation generated about $1,500 dollars, but the patrons of D’Arcy’s managed to bump it up to over $2,000.

“We help them [Bradley Beach Elementary School] when they need it, they have a yearbook and do plays and stuff. We never bat an eye, we just help them out. We try to do it for the library, for the sports teams, and for all the towns.” said Mr. McGill.