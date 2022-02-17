Beach fee hike eyed in Belmar as costs rise

BELMAR — The possibility of beach badge fee increases was discussed Tuesday by Mayor Mark Walsifer and members of the borough council, due to mounting costs being incurred by the Belmar’s beach utility.

During a workshop discussion on the 2022 budget, prior to the council’s regular session, the mayor was joined by Lorraine Carafa, who explained the issue.

“We’re starting to look at the budget, and we’ve been looking at beach utility. And it looks like there’s going to have to be some kind of a change, as far as the monetary amount coming in,” said Mayor Mark Walsifer.

Ms. Carafa explained that, because of bad weather, the rising cost of equipment and maintenance and the minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, the borough needs to implement a plan to generate additional beach revenue.

She said requests “from our beach department heads, our lifeguard chief, and the supervisory staff, down there” indicate “that we need to increase our wages in order to compete with the other beaches in the area.”

Mrs. Carafa presented the mayor and council with financial sheet which showed a salary and wages line of $2.7 million for 2019, rising to an estimated $3.4 million for 2022.

