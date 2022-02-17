Annmarie C. Thornley

By
Star News Group Staff
-
69 views

Annmarie C. Thornley (nee Wallo), 80, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Born in Orange, NJ on October 29, 1941 to the late John and Adele Wallo, she grew up in Neptune before moving to Point Pleasant in 1963.

Annmarie was a devoted wife and the most loving, caring, selfless person you

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.