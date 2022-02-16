Shore to Help donates $45K to Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore was chosen as the 2021 Shore to Help recipient, receiving a donation totaling $45,000 at an event on Feb. 10 hosted by The Salty Whale Guesthouse in Manasquan.

Shore To Help of Monmouth Beach is a local charity that gathers its community to raise funds for local charities through the annual Golf Classic and the Turkey Bowl.

Since 2007, Shore To Help has selected and supported one local charity each year, and they have raised close to $350,000 in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore be chosen greatly benefits critically ill children and their families who live in Middlesex, Ocean, Monmouth, and Mercer counties through the foundation’s goal of giving them the gift of their dreams.

These dreams are usually trips or other coveted experiences the children receive, with parties held at Allaire Care in Wall Township.

According to Luanne Wood, the director of the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore and longtime Wall Resident, the donation of $45,000 means they can provide even more dreams to chronically ill children.

“Based upon this donation, the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore will be able to fulfill up to eight additional dreams with this one donation. This donation came at a perfect time since more dreams are ramping up this year, especially now more will have the ability to travel with less restrictions,” said Mrs. Wood.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.